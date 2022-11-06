iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. 6,314,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,057. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

