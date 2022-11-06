iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60.

