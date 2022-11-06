iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

EEMA stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. 31,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,057. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.