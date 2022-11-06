iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

