iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.