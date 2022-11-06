iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

