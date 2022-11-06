iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.