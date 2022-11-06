iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $57.60. 3,157,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.