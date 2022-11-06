iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fountainhead AM LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 443.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.94. 4,061,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

