iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

