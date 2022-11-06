Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AMERISAFE worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,627,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,286. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

