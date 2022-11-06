Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 7,688 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 982.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

EBAY stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 7,329,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.