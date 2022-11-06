Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.83. 1,806,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

