Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Flowserve worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 3,291,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

