Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

ACN stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.16. 2,496,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,061. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.82. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.