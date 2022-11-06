Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. 185,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.