Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

