Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,947,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

