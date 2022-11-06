Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 326,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,525. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.