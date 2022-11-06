Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.12% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $3,723,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 95.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

