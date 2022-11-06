Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.22. 952,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

