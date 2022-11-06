Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $277.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average of $321.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.86 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.