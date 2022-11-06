IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.14% from the company’s current price.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

ISEE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,275,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

