J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 155 ($1.79) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243 ($2.81).

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 719.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.29.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

