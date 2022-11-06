James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

James River Group Stock Down 0.1 %

James River Group stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of James River Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

