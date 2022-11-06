Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,424.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $130.77 million and approximately $118,424.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,184.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07687828 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,022.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

