JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, JOE has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $74.53 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

