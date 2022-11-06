Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Lowered to $243.00 at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $267.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

