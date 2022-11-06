Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $166,534.00

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $122.32 million and $166,534.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59900857 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $178,715.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.