JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 620,688 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $61.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.