JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 71.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 43.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 77.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

