JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $90.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $4,195,664. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

