JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 12.75.

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.0 %

AVDX opened at 7.85 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.89.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 72.73 million. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

