Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.29. Kamada shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 9,367 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
