Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.29. Kamada shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 9,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

