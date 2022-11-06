Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KRNY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $629.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Kearny Financial Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
