Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.9 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.