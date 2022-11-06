Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277,293 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE:DHI opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

