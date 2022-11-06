Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.12 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.