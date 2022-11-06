Keybank National Association OH Has $11.18 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

AFL stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.