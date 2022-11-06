Keybank National Association OH Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after buying an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LYB opened at $83.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

