Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,706 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 402,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,447,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

