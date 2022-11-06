Keybank National Association OH Sells 252 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

ROK stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

