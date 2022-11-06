Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,569 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after buying an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 165,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

