Keybank National Association OH Sells 419 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

