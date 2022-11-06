Keybank National Association OH Sells 695 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

