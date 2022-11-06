Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.