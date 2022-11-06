KeyCorp Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

