KeyCorp Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $75.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

