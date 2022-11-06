KeyCorp Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $142.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

