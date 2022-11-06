Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

KEYS stock opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

